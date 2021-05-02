Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.