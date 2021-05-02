CommScope Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,184 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average daily volume of 2,293 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

