Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.10. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CYH stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

