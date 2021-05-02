Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $794.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

