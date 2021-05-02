COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 392,525 shares.The stock last traded at $36.85 and had previously closed at $38.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

