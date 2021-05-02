Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

