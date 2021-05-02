Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.
