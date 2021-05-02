Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,470 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 184.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 189,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,230,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $98.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

