Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,140.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 753.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.