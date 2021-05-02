Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.1% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

