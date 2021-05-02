Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,844,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

