CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.