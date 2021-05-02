Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $10.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.