ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of WISH opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

