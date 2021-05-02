Contrasting L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get L'Oréal alerts:

This table compares L’Oréal and Orocobre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Orocobre N/A N/A N/A

This table compares L’Oréal and Orocobre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $33.46 billion 6.84 $4.20 billion $1.25 65.45 Orocobre $77.08 million 17.57 -$51.99 million N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for L’Oréal and Orocobre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 2 3 7 1 2.54 Orocobre 0 1 1 0 2.50

L’Oréal currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Orocobre.

Volatility & Risk

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orocobre has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Orocobre on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'OrÃ©al Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, LancÃ´me, Yves Saint Laurent BeautÃ©, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'OrÃ©al Professionnel, KÃ©rastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, DeclÃ©or, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid. In addition, the company owns 100% Cauchari Lithium Project. Orocobre Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.