ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

