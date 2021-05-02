Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$981,120. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $209,240 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

