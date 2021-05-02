CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $96.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.54 million and the highest is $97.30 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.30 million to $480.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $538.47 million, with estimates ranging from $507.08 million to $569.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CPLG stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $585.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

