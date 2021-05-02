Cormark Comments on TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

TSE:T opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$34.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.02 and a one year high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.