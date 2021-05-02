Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

