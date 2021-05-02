Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Up 67.7% in April

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

