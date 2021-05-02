Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a focus list rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 45036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

