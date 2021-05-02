Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Covanta by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

CVA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

