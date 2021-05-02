Covestro (ETR:1COV) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

