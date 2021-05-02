Cowen Prime Services LLC Acquires 981,500 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 145.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the quarter. Research Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.06% of Research Solutions worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSSS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

