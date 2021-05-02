Cowen Prime Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,750 shares during the period. Iteris makes up approximately 3.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 3.97% of Iteris worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iteris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.75 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $281.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

