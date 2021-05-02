Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

