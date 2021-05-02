Cowen Prime Services LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $153.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

