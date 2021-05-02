Credit Suisse Group Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $30.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.