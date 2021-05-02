Credit Suisse Group Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $715.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $693.00 to $715.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $595.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.