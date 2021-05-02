Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Short Interest Update

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
CRSA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Crescent Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.
Crescent Acquisition Company Profile
Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.
