Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Short Interest Update

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Crescent Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

