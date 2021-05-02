Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in April

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

CWEGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 38,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

