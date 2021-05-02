Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in April

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

CWEGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 38,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

