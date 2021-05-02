CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. CRH has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CRH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

