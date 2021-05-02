CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. CRH has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.76.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
