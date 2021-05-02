Critical Analysis: GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

This table compares Soliton and GenMark Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.91 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 19.96 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -29.32

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. GenMark Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soliton and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $22.01, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Summary

Soliton beats GenMark Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company also offers Blood Culture Identification Gram-Positive and Negative panel, Blood Culture Identification Fungal Pathogen panel, and ePlex Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel. In addition, it provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. Further, the company offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, thrombophilia risk test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test and eSensor SARS-CoV-2 Test. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

