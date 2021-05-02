Critical Comparison: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) & Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Discovery alerts:

40.8% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Discovery and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 1 11 7 0 2.32 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery 13.36% 20.76% 7.06% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Discovery has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery and Promotora de Informaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery $11.14 billion 1.65 $2.07 billion $3.69 10.21 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.65 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Discovery beats Promotora de Informaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.