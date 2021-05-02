Critical Comparison: SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOHO China and Armada Hoffler Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 4.25 $24.05 million $1.17 11.65

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 10.98% 6.91% 2.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOHO China and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than SOHO China.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

