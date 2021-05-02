Critical Survey: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for KLDiscovery and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40

KLDiscovery presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.60%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34 Eventbrite $326.80 million 6.70 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -28.06

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25% Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.