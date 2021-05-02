Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $1,000,100.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

