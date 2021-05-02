Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

