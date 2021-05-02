CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 213.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

