Crown Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $10,331.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,167.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.68 or 0.01724207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00569469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001637 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003953 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,082,218 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.