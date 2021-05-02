CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX opened at $100.75 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,126. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

