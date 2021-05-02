CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,543.0 days.
OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$60.85 during trading hours on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
