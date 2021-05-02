CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,543.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$60.85 during trading hours on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

