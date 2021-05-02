CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.27 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 320,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,738. CTS has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

