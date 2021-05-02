CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.27 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,738. CTS has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

