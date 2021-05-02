Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMI stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

