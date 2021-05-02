Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTYX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22.
About Curative Biotechnology
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.