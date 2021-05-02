Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTYX opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22.

About Curative Biotechnology

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

