Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

