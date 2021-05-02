CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and approximately $729.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056794 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00319623 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033690 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 139,718,853 coins and its circulating supply is 135,718,853 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.