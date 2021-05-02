Cwm LLC Buys 41,302 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

