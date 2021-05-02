Cwm LLC Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

NYSE MKC opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

